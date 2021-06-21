FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Kroger Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.