FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By KeyCorp

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

