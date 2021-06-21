FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $15.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

SBNY stock opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

