FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

