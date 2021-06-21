FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

