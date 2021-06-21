FY2023 EPS Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Boosted by Wedbush

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

