G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $318,500.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 350,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,156. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

