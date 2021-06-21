Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $426,755.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $49.66 million and $426,755.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

