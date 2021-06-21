Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.68. Gartner posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.87. 760,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,488. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 318.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

