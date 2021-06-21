Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.98

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 3020518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$244.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.
In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865 in the last ninety days.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.