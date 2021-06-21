Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.98

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 3020518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$244.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865 in the last ninety days.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

