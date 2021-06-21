GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 4,204,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,162,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm has a market cap of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Derek E. Dewan acquired 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 83,333 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.