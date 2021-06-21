GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 4,204,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,162,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a market cap of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get GEE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Derek E. Dewan acquired 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 83,333 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.