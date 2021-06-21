Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $280,331.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

