Gemini Dollar Price Down 1.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003139 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $202.15 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 204,602,453 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

