Gems Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,479.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Gems has a total market capitalization of $182,414.25 and $1,479.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.