Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.88

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $524.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

