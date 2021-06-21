General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

