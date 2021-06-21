GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $58,098.79 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $58,098.79 and $237.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.