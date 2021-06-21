GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $859,363.13 and approximately $324.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00397442 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,569.21 or 1.00306775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00061168 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

