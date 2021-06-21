Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 77,805 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of CF Industries worth $192,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.