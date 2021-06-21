Geode Capital Management LLC Has $232.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of FOX worth $232,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

