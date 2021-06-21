Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,072 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Universal Health Services worth $182,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $146.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.