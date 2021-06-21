Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,636 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Williams-Sonoma worth $181,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $150.93 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.52. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

