Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Advance Auto Parts worth $201,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP stock opened at $193.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

