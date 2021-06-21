Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.75. Geron shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 190,038 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Geron alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.