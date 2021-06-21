Giant Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Giant has a total market capitalization of $24,497.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

