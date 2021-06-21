Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROCK opened at $73.38 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

