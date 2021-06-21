Gifto (GTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.63 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $29.00 million and $13.63 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

