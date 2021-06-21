GigInternational1, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Quiet Period Set To End on June 28th

GigInternational1, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GIWWU) quiet period will end on Monday, June 28th. GigInternational1, Inc. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GigInternational1, Inc. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ GIWWU opened at $10.05 on Monday. GigInternational1, Inc. Units has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.12.
GigInternational1, Inc. Units Company Profile
