Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

