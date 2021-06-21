Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells $38,915.10 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. 10,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
