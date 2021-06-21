Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells $38,915.10 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. 10,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

