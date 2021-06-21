GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 3.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $26,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. 27,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

