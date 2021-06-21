GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $32.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

