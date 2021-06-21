GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.64. 249,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

