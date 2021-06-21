GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $61.57. 507,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

