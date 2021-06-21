GoByte (GBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $410.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GoByte has a market cap of $437,730.71 and $410.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.