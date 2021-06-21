GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $77,400.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 834,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
