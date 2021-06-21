Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of Gogo worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

