Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $314.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Gold Poker has a market cap of $18,882.20 and $314.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

