Golos Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,195.06 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $522,195.06 and approximately $758.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 261,416,782 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

