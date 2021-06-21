Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.56. 896,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,993. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

