good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Down 2.8%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 420,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,229,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDNP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$220.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

