Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $647.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

