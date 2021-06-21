Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $505,845.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

