Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $87,645.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,876 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

