GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.87% of GrafTech International worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

