Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €23.36 ($27.48) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.67. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

