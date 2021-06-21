Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 22,406 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of United States Cellular worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.