Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

