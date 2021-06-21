Graphite Bio, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (GRPH) expects to raise $200 million in an IPO on Friday, June 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Graphite Bio, Inc. has a market cap of $871.7 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Graphite Bio, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing high efficiency targeted gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to potentially cure a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases. We are pioneering a precision gene editing approach to achieve one of medicine’s most elusive goals: to precisely “find & replace” any gene in the genome. Our next-generation gene editing platform allows us to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes, or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations. We believe our approach could enable broad applications to transform human health, including directly correcting mutations, engineering cells to permanently deliver therapeutic proteins, and precisely engineering effector cells to treat or cure a wide range of serious genetic and other diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. “.

Graphite Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 27 employees. The company is located at 279 East Grand Avenue, Suite 430, South San Francisco, CA 94080, UD and can be reached via phone at (650) 484-0886 or on the web at https://graphitebio.com.

