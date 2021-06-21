Graphlinq Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.06 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00078801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

